PENDLETON, Wash. —
Bob Stangier has been volunteering at the Pendleton Air Museum for some time now. He visits every Thursday and Friday.
However, Bob is more than just a local man who volunteers. He's a former B25 Pilot during World War II.
Bob grew up in what was the small Northeastern town of Pendleton, Oregon. His family was very involved in the community.
At just 8-years-old, Bob began his volunteer career with the Pendleton Round-Up.
After graduating high school in 1941, Bob tells me he decided to enlist in the military, eventually getting drafted in the war.
During the war, the US Military opened an air base nearby, prompting plenty of soldiers to move to the area.
When the war was over, many moved back to their home cities to get married, much like Bob.
Years later, Bob decided to marry his wife and start a family in Pendleton.
Debbie Rasmusen tells me after the war, the US saw a massive baby boom. Pendleton saw the growth by nearly 41%. It was then known as one of the biggest cities in Eastern Oregon.
Today, Bob's volunteer work is a way to share his memories with those in his community while learning more himself.
At just 99-years-old, he tells me working in the museum is a way to help preserve the local history.
Much of the memorabilia in the museum is donated from local families, some of which include a letter from former US President Harry Truman at the time.
Among others, a list of soldiers who died in the war from Umatilla County, original license plates from the base and so much more.
If you wish to visit Mr. Stangier and the museum, you can find them in downtown Pendleton at 21 SW Emigrant Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801.
