YAKIMA, Wash.—
During the recent budget meeting, the City of Yakima noted a decrease in revenue across the city. Now, it’s looking for a way to cut spending.
The solution, a 10% budget cut for city services like fire, police, jail staff and more. What does it look like for the Yakima Fire Department? John Shahan, YFL469 President tells me this could lead to closing Station 92 in West Valley off Tieton.
John tells me this could result in not just the station closing, “which would also result in the lay off of 12 firefighters.”
Since Yakima Fire is strictly career firefighters, it can cause an increase in response times across the response areas.
The concern from YFL469 then becomes, increased response times to make up for the loss of a station.
Currently, the average response time for YFD is at about six minutes. The National Fire Protection Association, NFPA, suggests about a four and a half minute response time. What this means moving forward, other stations may not have the crews available to respond in time.
I reached out to the City of Yakima for comment and Randy Beehler, spokesperson for the city, tells me the main concern is not just the budget cuts. It’s where the cuts are happening and why.
80% of the city’s revenue goes towards emergency and services like fire, police and jail staff. However it’s growing more difficult to continue allotting the same dollar amount when there’s a decrease in the money coming in.
“We are able to provide the level of service the community can afford and the community doesn’t want to pay more taxes for a higher level of service.” says Randy.
John tells me there’s a possibility the station can be “browned out,” meaning they lay off the firefighters but the station isn’t closed. Eventually, the city decides to permanently close down the station.
He says the union is looking at the possibility of a levy to help pay for the department to keep the station.
The city says it hates to cut funding for the department but, it’s also seen an increase in the overtime firefighters are accumulating.
To which, John tells me it will only increase if a station closes down.
“We’re paying the price of the decision and the community ultimately pays the end price.” John says.
During the May 22 city council meeting, John says several concerned members of the community shared similar sentiment to the potential closure.
Station 92’s coverage area is a big chunk of both rural and suburban land, meaning wildfire season could be difficult without a station nearby.
As of now, YFD is not meeting NFPA standards but because it’s just a recommended standard, the city doesn’t need to abide by the recommendations.
After speaking with the city, it’s clear the decision isn’t final. The city still has several possibilities and ideas to consider before finalizing anything.
The decision of closing a station can go into effect by the end of year or not until the next year.
The next meeting regarding the cuts has not been decided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.