ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire in Ellensburg Friday morning.
The suspect if a former employee of ACX Feed and Forage, where the fire started.
The fire burned two buildings off Vantage Highway.
Eventually, the fire spread from the ACX to the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center.
At this time, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is asking if anyone has more information regarding the fire, including other suspects, you contact the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
