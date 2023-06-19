Date: June 17, 2023

Omaha, Nebraska, rounds out the list of Juneteenth festivals with well-known artists slated to perform this year. R&B singer-songwriter Musiq Soulchild will headline, with fellow soulful crooner Lyfe Jennings opening the Omaha Freedom Festival, which aims to "educate, empower, and entertain" the community about North Omaha culture "while bringing awareness to local, social and business resources."