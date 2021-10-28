A Benton City man died Thursday in a semi crash near Hanford Site

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Washington State Patrol (WSP) shared that the driver of a car was pronounced dead after a semi truck struck the car at the interception of SR240 and SR225 near the Hanford Site entrance Thursday morning.
WPS identified the driver who died as 66-year-old Gerald Harris who was driving the '06 Volkswagen Jetta. Next of kin has been notified.
The WSP memo states Harris was driving northbound on SR 225 when he failed to yield to the right of way to a semi truck driving eastbound on SR 240. The semi then hit the Jetta causing the crash.
WSP says no charges have been filed. The memo also states Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi truck did not report any injuries from the crash.