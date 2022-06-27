Benton County, Wash. -
On Monday morning, just after 9 a.m. a Benton County Deputy was driving east of 27th Ave when their patrol car was hit by another car.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the deputy had made a stop on 27th Ave and Oak St. As they entered the intersection, the patrol car was hit by a driver of a blue Buick who was traveling North on Oak St.
Investigation revealed the driver of the Buick failed to stop at the stop sign on Oak St and 27th Ave.
The deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Buick was seen by medics, but declined medical treatment.
The patrol car was towed from the crash scene due to extensive front end damage.
Washington State Patrol was called to the scene to conduct a collision investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.