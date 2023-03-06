OLYMPIA, Wash. -
The Washington state senate passes a bill that would improve workers' comp benefits for nurses.
Senate Bill 5454 sponsored by Senator Annette Cleveland (D-Vancouver).
A report by the International Council of Nurses concluded that COVID is causing mass trauma among nurses that results in both immediate and lasting effects. The report suggests the pandemic is causing a unique and complex form of trauma with potentially devastating consequences in both the short and long term for individual nurses and the healthcare systems they work in.
Nursing has changed as a result of the pandemic and continues to be more challenging than ever, so it is critical that we address this cumulative trauma.
One solution is changing eligibility for Washington’s workers’ compensation program.
The Legislature already acknowledges that repeated exposure to traumatic events is considered an industrial injury for many of our first responders. That law does not currently include nurses, but that is what the bill seeks to change.
“This action can save lives,” said Chair of the Health and Long-Term Care Committee Sen. Annette Cleveland (D-Vancouver). “We know that those who suffer from repeated traumatic events have higher rates of suicide. Nurses have been on the front lines of the COVID pandemic and their work continues to be more challenging than ever before. This bill is about providing support to those nurses who continue to serve us selflessly.”
The bill now moves on to the house.
