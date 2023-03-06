SPOKANE, Wash - Health care workers across the state of Washington are petitioning for safe and fair working conditions, including a demand for proper personal protective equipment (PPE).
The demands come as equipment shortages affect every part of the country, including Spokane, according to Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer.
“We do not have sufficient PPE to really provide adequate resupply to organizations, to health care, to all those individuals who need it. So, the PPE issue is of great significance“, Lutz said on Monday.
The petition is backed by the Washington State Nurses Association, Office and Professional Employees International Union, SEIU Healthcare, and UFCW 21.
Providence Health responded to KHQ with the following statement:
Both Providence and our represented caregivers share a commitment to safety, and are working with our state and with the guidance of the CDC and other regulatory agencies to both preserve PPE and assure it is available for the duration of this crisis. Our hospitals are working to implement pay practices that are responsive to this situation and honor the work that is being done by our health care workers as this situation evolves.
The following benefits are available to caregivers at this time.
- · Continuation of pay in situations where our services have been altered and caregivers are willing to take on alternative assignments.
- · Low cost, back-up child care available to all caregivers.
- · An addition of 80-hours of emergency time-off for each caregiver to use, if necessary, through May 31, 2020.
- · Guaranteed partial income replacement (65%) for caregivers ill from COVID-19 for the duration of the illness – including those who don’t have access to existing employer-paid or state short-term disability programs.
MultiCare responded to KHQ with the following statement:
PPE:
All MultiCare employees in the Puget Sound and Inland Northwest regions have the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) they need today to do their jobs safely. Due to supply chain disruptions, health systems worldwide are dealing with shortages of PPE. MultiCare has put in place clear guidelines for staff outlining when they should wear masks, CAPRs or N95s, protective eyewear, and gowns and gloves in various care settings. These guidelines are essential to our team’s ability to conserve PPE while maintaining safe care delivery for our all of our patients and caregivers. .3
MultiCare will continue to conduct risk assessments to prioritize PPE dissemination ensuring we are best prepared to meet the changing needs of our communities. The unfortunate reality is hospitals are anticipating a surge of critically ill patients in the next two to three weeks. Areas providing ICU levels of care to patients with respiratory illness are the organization’s highest priority for PPE distribution due to the risk of aerosolizing procedures.
We will continue to evaluate all other patient care areas of our organization for degree of risk and will make adjustments to our PPE guidelines as necessary. This system allows the organization to preserve PPE resources needed to care for our most critical patients, while ensuring care is safely delivered throughout our system.
Paid Leave:
We have a variety of paid leave options for MultiCare employees impacted by COVID-19 that utilize our traditional employer-provided as well as municipal- and state-supplied paid leave options. Employees that receive time off benefits have access to paid leave accruals that specifically apply to sick-related absences. These paid leave accruals are more generous than the current Washington Paid Sick Leave Law. Employees that are not eligible for time off benefits, such as our per diem staff, receive paid sick leave days from MultiCare under the Washington Paid Sick Leave Law. Additionally, MultiCare has created a temporary staffing, pay and benefit protection program for all MultiCare employees. This protection began Sunday, March 15, 2020, and will extend through Saturday, April 25, 2020. MultiCare will re-evaluate the program at that time. Under the program, employees who do not have enough work available in their home area or department may be asked to do emerging and critically needed work in another area. If re-deployment does not make sense based on the organization’s needs, some employees may be asked to stay home. In both situations, employees’ regular pay and benefits will be maintained.
Read the full petition below:
As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in Washington and across the United States, nurses and health care workers are stepping up to serve our communities during a public health emergency unlike any we’ve seen in our lifetimes.
Our nurses deserve adequate protection including PPEs as well as hazard pay in recognition of the extraordinary conditions we are facing on the frontlines.
WSNA, UFCW 21 and SEIU Healthcare 1199NW are coming together to demand our employers and our government provide the resources, support and safe working conditions we need to keep our members safe.
Nurses and health care workers must have the resources to ensure our health and our families are protected as we fight this pandemic.
We’re coming together as health care workers and community members across Washington to demand employers and our elected leaders commit to:
1) Follow workplace safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and provide adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection
2) Provide scrubs and a secure location to change uniforms so we do not have to bring our soiled uniforms home and into the community
3) Help us meet new challenges with a pay increase of $5/hr in recognition of our work and the increased risk to ourselves and our families during this pandemic
4) Provide paid leave for any worker whom the Employer does not permit to work due to exposure to COVID-19, with no loss of pay or accrued time off
5) Offer accommodation (telework or alternative assignments) or paid leave with no loss of pay or accrued time off for any worker in at-risk group (older than 60, pregnant, or with an underlying medical condition)
6) Provide prompt notice from employer of known exposure, assessment of exposure risk, access to testing, and whether a worker is placed on paid leave
Every nurse and health care worker who keeps our health care system running is critical to the safety and health of our communities. Let’s make sure they have the equipment and working conditions to keep themselves safe through this crisis.
