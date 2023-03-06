OLYMPIA, Wash. -

The Washington state senate passed a bill to address the health care staffing shortage by mitigating unmanageable patient loads and worker burnout.

Senate Bill 5236 sponsored by Senator June Robinson (D-Everett) will require hospitals to submit staffing plans to the Department of Health. The expected staff-to-patient staffing standards would be developed by a hospital's designated nurse staffing committee, composed of 50% nursing staff and 50% hospital administration.

If a hospital is less than 80% compliant with its committee’s approved plan, DOH and state Department of Labor & Industries can investigate and require a corrective action plan, along with possible penalties. It also helps ensure existing break and overtime laws for health care workers passed in 2019 are being followed, so they receive legally required meal and rest breaks.

“Washington should be a place health care workers want to come and have long, successful careers. If we continue to ignore this crisis, new and veteran workers will continue to leave our state or the field altogether,” Robinson said. “By creating an enforcement mechanism with real penalties, we can ensure safe-staffing standards are followed rather than ignored, allowing workers to do their jobs safely and provide our loved ones the quality car they deserve."

A poll released in February revealed 49% of Washington’s health care workers said they are “likely to leave the health care profession in the next few years.” Among those who said they were likely to leave, 68% said short staffing was one of their primary reasons.

Nearly half of workers also said their hospitals experienced a patient safety event leading to harm or death in the last year, which they believed was due to short staffing.

The bill now head to the house.