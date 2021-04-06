RICHLAND, WA - The farm in Richland might be named "A Bit of Happiness Farm" but really this farm brings a lot of happiness, according to farm owner Sarah Hermann.
"This is my happy place, and the fact that people want to come and share in that happiness with me, there's nothing better than that." says Hermann.
Hermann, wife and mother of four, started this farm with her family because of their love for animals. It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that they actually made this a public farm/petting zoo.
"This farm was just for our own home but then when COVID hit and people's mental health was hurting, we had friends give us the idea that we should probably open it to the public." says Hermann.
While COVID shut down most businesses, Hermann's family farm opened as a result of it.
"I don't think we would have opened our farm to the public had it not been for COVID. We knew that kids needed to get out and have fun and people needed to just have a good time. And our farm is big enough for social distancing and of course we wear masks." says Hermann.
Due to the pandemic, county fairs were also shut down, which left many local farms not knowing how they'd be able to sell their animals. It was then that A Bit of Happiness became a sanctuary for these animals.
"We kept getting calls that animals needed a home. And we also received calls about Bottle babies." said Hermann.
Bottle Babies are when a baby animal is rejected by his/her mother and people like Hermann take in the baby to raise and nurture it as their own.
The farm also sells fresh, organic, cage-free eggs $3 for a dozen.
A Bit of Happiness if quickly becoming popular around the community. One Saturday, Hermann said she had about over a hundred visitors.
"We welcome everybody. You can't be sad when you're petting an animal." added Hermann.
At the farm, you can pet the animals, feed them, play in the sandbox, and play in the mud kitchen (a popular attraction amongst children).
The farm is open Monday-Saturday and you must reserve tickets during a time slot in order to visit and to keep from having too many people visit at one time. You can make your reservation, for $8 a person on their website.