KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Tri-Cities resident is giving back to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.
The TCCC held a special concert for a gentleman battling cancer. The most moving part? The performer is also a cancer patient.
Allen Johnson was diagnosed with cancer a year ago.
He says he's gone through multiple different treatments but the chemotherapy hasn't worked.
"I'm in a bad state right now," said Johnson. "I'm in a good deal of pain."
The pain didn't stop him and is painful, but not as painful as losing his wife three weeks ago.
According to Johnson, the TCCC has always treated him like family and he just wants to give back to them.
"I always left with a feeling that I was somehow better, somehow stronger," said Johnson. "That has been such an inspiration."
Now Johnson wants a turn to inspire people.
He donated a 100-year-old piano to the TCCC.
The pain didn't stop him from putting on a moving concert for the patients, and caregivers.
Johnson is a jack of all trades, he's worked as a teacher, news columnist, written six books and is a doctor of psychology.
dia the Chief Philanthropy Officer of the Kadlec Foundation told me he's known Johnson for quite a few years and this is something he won't soon forget.
"It's pretty impressive not only his piano, his speaking ability and his trumpet, he's a man of great courage," said Hall.
According to Johnson, he might not have a lot of time left, he wants to leave his legacy on the world.
"Stay well," said Johnson. "Stay healthy and take advantage of every day."
Johnson said the reason he donated the piano is to give him and other musicians the chance to bring joy and comfort to those patients and caregivers who might be having a bad day.
