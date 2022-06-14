RICHLAND, Wash. - The Horn Rapids Golf Course has it's first Sandman 100 coming up.
This event has participants play 100 holes of golf on the longest day of the year, which falls on June 21. It will be located at 2800 Clubhouse Ln. in Richland at 4 a.m.
The charity event will help raise funds for people struggling with a Degenerative Disease and help them get treatment.
It's also inspired by Hall of Famed Football Player Jim Sandusky, who's also known as "The Sandman."
