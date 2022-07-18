PASCO, Wash. - Connell High School teacher, Julie Nuntananusit, has been named this year's Regional Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Nuntananusit has taught English as a Second Language (ESL) and Spanish at Connell High School in the North Franklin School District for more than 30 years. She will be representing the Educational Service District 123 in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
Over her career, Mrs. Nuntananusit has helped expand the Spanish curriculum at Connell High School to meet the needs of a growing Spanish-speaking student population, from adding Native Spanish curriculum for bilingual students to creating a Spanish Literacy class for students who speak Spanish at home but have little or no understanding of the written language.
“Language is a gift that we inherit from those we interact with, whether it be a parent, guardian or children on the playground,” she says of her passion for language programs. “Developing a second language at the same time as learning in a first language is an unequaled task.”
Mrs. Nuntananusit’s colleagues say her knowledge and experience, her “heart for her students,” and her commitment to advocating for her students and community make her an exemplary teacher and mentor. In addition to her recognition as a Regional Teacher of the Year recipient, Mrs. Nuntananusit also received recognition as a winner of the Crystal Apple Award in March 2022.
As a regional Teacher of the Year recipient, Mrs. Nuntananusit will compete against finalists from Washington’s eight other ESDs in hopes of being named the 2023 State Teacher of the Year.
