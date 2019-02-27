KENNEWICK, WA - If you are already tired of the snow... well, snow plow drivers are tired too: they work 12-hour shifts just so you can get home safely.

We rode along with City of Kennewick Public Works plows to see what their job is like.

The drivers are public works employees that have other jobs during the times of year when snow plows are not in high demand. They train and have their CDL and go out with someone until they are ready to drive these plows alone.

They told us it's a lot of responsibility.

"Not only do you have the biggest plow on a truck that the city has," says snow plow driver Bryan Garza, "it's also manual... and then you have a serious control spread smart system that does your magnesium chloride and your salt mixture."

The truck puts down the salt mixture after they plow mostly on intersections and large hills where ice can easily develop when temperatures drop.

Not only are they clearing the roads but also preparing for the next storm.

"if we are having big puddled areas we will actually go and hand dig those out or bring a machine in and clear it out so the water can go to the catch basin," Garza said.

The plows have been working around the clock.

"We are running all that equipment is running 24 hours a day," said Josh Soggie, Street Departments Crew Leader with the City of Kennewick.

The snow plow drivers work split shifts. The shifts are broken up into twelve hour shifts, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Private snow plows are out there cleaning business parking lots too.

Senske Services is working long hours to plow. They focus on businesses who have accounts with them year round. They told us they are out there cleaning company parking lots with their smaller private plow.