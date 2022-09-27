PASCO, Wash. - The average day for a United States Postal Service carrier begins a little after seven in the morning with sorting their deliveries for the day.

USPS Rural Carrier Theasa Brenning says some mornings can start with two to three hours of sorting packages and letters in a process called "casing." Brenning tells me this helps keep the mail organized and easier to deliver.

"If it's a route that you don't know really well, casing it and getting everything in order can sometimes melt your brain," says Brenning. "You're spinning in circles, looking at addresses and everything kinda looks the same after a while, but it gets easier."

Brenning tells me some days are longer than others because they don't have enough drivers. She tells me the headaches and difficulties are worth it when she gets on her route.

"My favorite things are definitely the customers and the animals," says Brenning. "You really get to know the people even if they don't know you, you get to know them."

Postal carriers can work long hours to get all their deliveries done in every type of weather.

Supervisor of Customer Service Marleen McDonald says the more people USPS can hire the easier the schedules become and it isn't difficult to apply.

"You apply for the positions and it might take a while or it might be right away," says McDonald. "They do a background check usually and it might take a little while so please be patient. We are hiring and we are looking for good reliable people."

USPS is hosting a hiring event at the Pasco Post Office on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can't make it to the event in person, their application can be filled out online.