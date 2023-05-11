KENNEWICK, Wash. —

Nice Spring weather in the forecast means more opportunities to get outside and enjoy what a lot of our region has to offer recreationally. Unfortunately, with nice Spring weather comes high pollen counts.

Otolaryngologist Terry Wigley with Kadlec Regional Medical Center says the two peaks for allergy season in the area is Spring and Fall, and with more weeds blooming in the Fall, it’s worse later in the year.

Dr. Wigley says you want to take some sort of over-the-counter antihistamine before going outside this during allergy season if you suffer from a runny nose, sore throat, itchy eyes or any other symptoms associated with allergies.

“If you take it before you go out,” Wigley says. “It should help suppress the symptoms.”

Allergies don’t impact everyone, including the owner of Two Sisters Honey, Scott Ruppelius.

Ruppelius says, “I’ve never had allergies and I figured it’s probably because I eat so much honey.”

Both Ruppelius and Wigley tell me local honey is effective for treating allergies, but Wigley adds it isn’t the most effective method.

Ruppelius tells me the emphasis is local honey from a farmers market or that is made from nectar collected in wildflowers around the region you live in, otherwise you wont get the proper antibodies for fighting allergies.

Ruppelius says, “What you’re getting in honey is specks of pollen that’s extracted and mixed in the honey.”

“Small doses of those allergens can stimulate the body to produce blocking antibodies,” Wigley says. “It’s kind of like nature’s immunotherapy.”

Wigley tells me there are much more effective methods for combating allergies before and during allergy season.

“There are a series of shots that you’re doctor can put together for you after testing for your allergen pallet,” Wigley says. “These shots help with symptoms for about 1 to 3 years or sometimes more.”

Wigley says you should go see a doctor when “it starts to become a problem with chronic sinus infections or asthma or airway problems where normal over-the-counter medications aren’t controlling the symptoms.”

Wigley says there is also a steroids shot that can be given once a year to overcome symptoms, but he says this is for people who aren’t seriously impacted by allergies and it does have some of the same side effects of using steroids.

“The steroid shots are quite helpful,” Wigley says. “The problem is it doesn’t last long.”

Wigley tells me there isn’t any long term solution, but Ruppelius tells me some of his customers have found a method that helps.

“A teaspoon a day,” Ruppelius says. “A teaspoon a day of local honey is what my customers say and they don’t have any symptoms.”

Wigley says the shots are great for immediate help, but they work just like any other immunotherapy.

“Even with allergy shots we build up blocking antibodies and that might last five to ten years,” Wigley says. “Maybe a little longer, but like any immune reaction we lose that over time.”