KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Down Syndrome Association of the Mid-Columbia (DSAMC) has been supporting parents and helping them come together.
The non-profit organization has a goal to raise expectations of children with down syndrome through awareness and education.
On Down Syndrome Awareness Day, they are dedicated to informing others about misconceptions others may have, and planning events to help families support each other in the community.
Jeremy Johnson, a parent and member of DSAMC, says he has seen what was once a small community, grow into a big family.
"You know everyone is always going to have road blocks, but they're always there. This group is just all about encouragement and it's really overwhelming to see the amount of people that come out to help with this and it just continues to grow and to grow," he explained.
Other parents also had a say on the topic to crush some of those misconceptions.
Parent Martha Jones says, "Many people think that kids with down syndrome can't complete their goals, but in reality they can. They can do anything just like anyone else can."
Kara Johnson, another parent, says "Don't get me wrong they are very happy people, but they can have a stubborn streak, they can get mad, they have emotions just like the rest of us."
The organization helps raise money for resources and events everyone can participate in. The community has grown quickly over past few years and they now have parents coming in from Portland and Seattle.
DSAMC is also involved in the Hispanic community and has events and meetings for Spanish-speaking families as well.
For more information on their future events you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
