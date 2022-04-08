NEW ORLEANS, La. -
A federal appeals court is upholding President Joe Biden's vaccine rule for all federal employees.
A three judge panel of the 5th circuit court of appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower courts decision and ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging President Biden's rule.
The appellate court found that the federal judge did not have jurisdiction in the case and those challenging the requirement could have pursued action through civil service law.
President Biden issued the executive order for all federal employees for all executive branches to be vaccinated or provide a medical or religious exemption nearly seven months ago.
