OLYMPIA, Wash.-- The House of Representatives in Olympia is leading the fight for consumer healthcare data.
House bill 1155, also known as the My Health, My Data Act, passed the House with a 57-39 vote on Saturday, March 4.
The bill is a partnership with Attorney General Bob Ferguson. It will ban the sale of health data shared with apps and websites not protected under HIPAA, The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.
Additionally, the bill will require consent from the user before any health data can be collected or shared.
According to Rep. Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue), the sponsor of this bill, HB 1155 is a response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. For Rep. Slatter, the bill is especially urgent in the race to protect reproductive health data.
“In Washington State, we expect our healthcare data to be protected and that includes reproductive health and gender-affirming care,” said Rep. Slatter. “Protecting us from attacks on our most sensitive health data is long overdue. Websites and apps have the tools to protect our data. It’s time they did that.”
The bill is on its way to the Senate for consideration.
