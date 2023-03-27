BOARDMAN, Ore. -

Kyndal "Walking Testimony" Ray spent a lot of time in and out of jail.

"I went back to prison for five years," said Ray. "Two and a half years into that, it just clicked in my head to change my life around."

While he was in jail he read an article about a man who walked across the country, which inspired him to leave his own footprint across the country.

He wanted his trip to be for a good cause the only question is...which cause?

"What can I do for the cause? Every single day on social media, somebody was posting about another loss of life to a drug overdose or a suicide," said Ray. "So that's why I ended up choosing mental health awareness."

Ray started his journey in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

Ray told me he started with his feet in the Atlantic Ocean water.

He has been walking across the country for a while now and the end goal is in sight.

He plans on ending the trip on April 12, in Long Beach, Washington, and putting his feet in the Pacific Ocean water.

Ray was in Stanfield, Oregon, and walked to Boardman on the Eastbound side of I-84.

The walk is 26 miles and told me he was making good time.

Getting to this point was challenging for Ray.

"I'd say the winter," said Ray. "I'm from Jacksonville, Florida, born and raised. I've never seen the snow fall out of the sky until November 2022."

The walk has also been physically and emotionally stressful for him.

"Every single day you're sore," said Ray. " I get a lot of calluses on my feet. I have to wear mole skins a lot. It's not every day I want to come out here and walk. It's days I know I have to because it's a purpose. I'm on a mission. If I were to give up on this mission then I let so many people down."

Ray says he's averaging about 22 miles a day. He wants people to know this walk is for you, that you matter and you're not alone.