BENTON CITY, Wash. -
Chuck Hall a long-time radio personality has a very rare disease.
Hall says only one Tri-Cities doctor and five Seattle doctors have seen it.
If you've lived in the Tri-Cities for the last 30 years you probably heard the voice of Chuck Hall on radio stations such as the Key, the Wolf, and KORD just to name a few.
Hall said he's doing as well as he can while battling this disease.
Before getting into the radio business, Hall was working at Hanford, cleaning up.
Hall said he always wanted to be a stand-up comedian and the radio was the perfect place to be himself.
"I saw a commercial for Bailey's School of Broadcasting and I thought that's my calling," said Hall.
In 2022, just two days before Thanksgiving Hall came home from a trip and told his wife Gayle something wasn't right.
"I took his blood pressure and it was crazy high," said Gayle Hall.
Gayle took him to the hospital and said "They had a real hard time getting it down or keeping it down once they get it down," said Gayle.
Hall was diagnosed with a plasma cell disease called MGRS.
Hall said he's been taking a handful of pills daily and a chemo shot twice a week.
The disease and the chemo are making it difficult to walk and it's not been easy for Chuck.
"I'm not one, I can't just sit around this house. I just can't do it. I just want to get out in the garage and fiddle around with my car," said Hall.
Hall gets around his house with a walker and a wheelchair.
Hall has steps in front of his house and is trying to raise money to put in a ramp and for any future care, he may need.
Gayle Hall has taken a leave from her job at Ki-Be High School to stay home and care for Chuck.
In a few months, Chuck and his wife are going up to Seattle for Chuck to get a PET scan and a bone marrow biopsy.
