The Big Bro Joe Foundation was founded by Joe Thornton with hopes of teaching young boys how to live up to their true potential while learning how to be polite to others.
Being raised in a single-parent household, Joe realized he didn't have any male role models or mentors he could look up to while growing up.
"I started Big Bro Joe mainly to look out for the little version of myself," said Thornton.
The foundation offers young males positive role models that assist with a helping hand, inspiration, guidance and motivation while establishing healthy relationships with adult male mentors.
The goal of Big Bro Joe is to equip young men throughout the community with mental, emotional, physical and educational tools to become well-adjusted productive members of society.
Thornton was inspired by coaches and male mentors that saw his potential growing up.
Thornton's dad was absent from his life.
Thornton graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology.
Thornton is a former professional football player with the Tri-City Fever and continued his career in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.
He returned to the Tri-Cities, where he now makes his home and is involved with numerous organizations in the community.
"My mom used to always tell me back then, always leave the world a better place than you found it," said Thornton.
Big Bro Joe is made up of 18 mentors and nine little bros as they are called within the foundation.
Dre Sebero's sons are a part of the foundation.
Sebrero is also one of the mentors with Big Bro Joe and said Thornton means a lot to him.
"He's inspired me, he has a huge heart. (He's) probably the hardest-working person I know," said Sebrero.
Noah Sebrero is Dre's son and has been in the program for a little over a year.
Noah told me Joe has taught and done a lot for him and his brother and the other little bros.
Every three months Joe takes the little bros on a trip.
This coming March, they are going to Seattle to visit the Space Needle and visit a few museums while they are there.
The Big Bro Joe foundation meets every Saturday for a different life lesson.
Their next meeting will be at Steve's Tire and Auto Repair and will learn how to change a tire and attach jumper cables.
