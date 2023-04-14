GRANDVIEW, Wash. -

The Grandview community gathered to honor a Vietnam Vet who has been missing for over 50 years.

Along with commander Paul Charvet's family finally got their peace. They were able to lay to rest their fallen brother.

U.S. Naval Reserve Commander Paul Charvet went missing in action on March 21, 1967.

Commander Charvet was a part of Attack Squadron 215.

Charvet's younger sisters Dona Re Schute and Lorraine Charvet told me they just kept waiting.

"Because he was missing in action," said Charvet. "He was missing in action for years."

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Terry Eddinger told me Charvet was originally flying to check the weather.

"They were out doing a weather reconnaissance and they received a message about a couple of small boats that needed investigating," said Rear Admiral Eddinger. "Lt. Charvet, he was a Lt. at the time. He flew into a cloud and that's the last he was seen."

Lorraine told me she always hope for his return, her dad knew he wasn't coming back.

"He knew when he heard the story, he said he's not coming back," said Lorraine.

In 2020 Lorraine received a call she's been waiting over 50 years for.

Her brother had been found.

+3 Vietnam War soldier from Grandview identified after over 50 years U.S. Naval Reserve Commander Paul C. Charvet of Grandview was presumed dead in action for over 50 years before an official identification was made.

Rear Admiral Eddinger told me some locals gave them some information about remains found near Commander Charvet's last known location.

"They were able to find pieces of bone and teeth and they also found his dog tags with his name on them," said Rear Admiral Eddinger.

In Grandview, there was a service held at the Blessed Sacrament Church.

After the service at the church, the family was escorted to the gravesite by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club.

There the honor guard played taps, the family was given the flag that was draped over his coffin, at 21 gun salute and a fly-over by the same model of plane Commander Charvet flew.

Congressman Dan Newhouse came to the service, I asked him for an interview and he politely declined.

He told me he didn't want to take the focus off the family, but did tell me finally one of the valley's sons is home.

Dona Re and Lorraine told me they are thankful the family is back together.