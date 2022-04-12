A Hard Thing to Swallow 5K coming to Tri-Cities raising head and neck cancer awareness

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Oncology provider GenesisCare has teamed with nonprofit organization Partners in Care to support its tenth annual “A Hard Thing to Swallow 5K” raising awareness for head and neck cancer patients.
The event features a 5K timed run and a two mile walk. The funds are used to financially assist local patients, with resources, free screenings and more.
An estimated 4% of all cancers in the United States are head and neck cancers.
“I am grateful to be a part of a cause centered around providing financial assistance to those affected by head neck cancer before, during and after treatment,” said Dr. Brian Lawenda, a GenesisCare Radiation Oncologist. “The funds we raise through this event will help patients in the Tri-City area who cannot pay for certain expenses relating to their treatment and aftercare.”
You can register for the fun run through April 15, winning a free event t-shirt. You can still register late for an additional fee until the day before the race. Adult registration is $30, youth registration is $20 and children under five can participate for free. The fee for late registration is $5.
Race packets can be picked up on race day, April 23, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on the Riverfront Trail.
