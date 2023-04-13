UMATILLA, ORE. -

A Hermiston man is on the road to recovery after being shot in the back of the head.

Donald Maglaughlin and his wife Brandy have been together for 23 years.

Maglaughlin told me about six years ago, Brand was diagnosed with Bi-Polar disorder and Paranoid Schizophrenic Disorder.

"Her doctor said she was borderline paranoid schizophrenic," said Maglaughlin. "I don't think there's anything borderline about it."

On the morning of March 6, Maglaughlin noticed something wasn't right with his wife.

Brandy has been on medication on and off for the past six years.

She started taking her medications again on March 4.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, a call came in on March 6 about a gunshot victim, shot in the back of the head.

That victim was Donald Maglaughlin.

"I think the major reason for my survival was I dialed 911," said Maglaughlin.

He told me he put pressure on the wound on the back of his head while talking to dispatchers.

UCSO showed up at his house on Golda Road in Hermiston where they found Maglaughlin on the floor.

"My wife was in such a panic and just absolutely made no sense," said Maglaughlin. "I told her just to go outside and wait for the ambulance while I talk to the dispatchers. I couldn't hear the dispatchers.

Maglaughlin told me once the ambulance showed up, paramedics took him to a fire station near his house and were airlifted from there to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

According to the UCSO, Brandy was arrested on March 7 on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a deadly weapon.

Maglaughlin told me Brandy had behaved irrationally before when she was off her medication, but it was never this bad.

According to Diana Izaguirre, the Development Director for Domestic Violence Services for Benton and Franklin Counties, Someone with mental illness isn't just going to be abusive to their partner, but to everyone.

"That mental illness affects every area of their life," said Izaguirre."Mental illness does not cause domestic violence. Someone with a mental illness obviously can cause different kinds of abuse to their intimate partner."

Izaguirre tells me 90% of the DVSBF's domestic violence calls deal with the man abusing the woman and 10% is the other way around.

Brandy is scheduled to have a mental health competency hearing to see if she's fit to stand trial.

If Brandy is declared competent to stand trial, one of the charges, second-degree assault in Oregon falls under the state's mandatory minimum sentencing law.

This is a prison sentence of at least five years.

If you find yourself in need of help whether it be for domestic violence or mental illness there are resources.

You can go here for help.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Mental Illness Hotline