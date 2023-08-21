KENNEWICK, Wash. - You've got to be kitten me! Clear the Shelter month is almost over and a "paws"itively cool kitten rescue is aiming to save lives and find homes for abandoned kittens.
Mary's Meow is a local kitten rescue located in Kennewick. Mary Dionne is the founder of the rescue and says she's taking it upon herself to protect these kittens and get them to loving homes.
"It's a mission of passion," said Dionne.
Dionne says she started the rescue earlier this year because of an enthusiasm for helping neonatal kittens.
"I've been doing this for 25 years," she says. "We've transferred to a couple of rescues over the years, but this is the newest version."
Dionne says her rescue had to start over again and needs support from the community. They are in need of incubators for the very young kittens and any donations would be greatly welcome.
According to Dionne, Mary's Meow has rescued 234 kittens this year and has 47 in foster care.
They are taking part in clearing the shelters this month.
"They need help," said Dionne. "So we help in any way we can. We can't do everything but we can do a lot.
Mary Brownlee is a foster for Mary's Meow, she got involved with the rescue because she says these kittens have no place to go.
"There are lots of kittens on the street," Brownlee says. "There are lots of people posting them on Facebook and they're literally begging for help because there's so many kittens on the street."
Dionne says the adoption process is simple.
"It's $150 for an adoption," said Dionne. "They are microchipped, vaccinated, spayed and neutered. We go through and talk to the person to find out if it's the right environment for the right cat."
According to Dionne, she wants to make sure the cats that get adopted go to a good home where it would be an indoor cat. She says these little kittens finding homes is the most important thing to her.
"They need a place in this world and that's what we supply," said Dionne.
