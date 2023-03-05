KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Local martial arts dojo Tri-City Judo has been in business for over 10 years.
According to Head Sensei Robert Borisch he estimates that around 30 to 40 nationally ranked judo fighters have come from them.
At just 9 years old Sofia Luchuga has fought her way to the number one ranked judo fighter in the country for a second time in her young career.
Luchuga started in judo in 2020 and has quickly risen up the ranks.
"Sofia I think is 111 and 11 in her career," said Borisch. "Phenomenal judo girl."
Competing in judo tournaments isn't just an opportunity you are gifted, you need to earn the honor.
"We have clubs that just specifially train to try to beat her," said Borisch. "I mean it's a big admiration when you train the whole time to beat her for her favorite moves. You know it's coming and you still can't stop it, so I take pride in that."
Luchuga told me there's more to judo than just the fighting.
"I felt like it helped me with my confidence," said Luchuga.
Sofia competed against people bigger and in different age groups.
Sensei Borisch says judo has played a big part in his life and runs in his family.
Borisch tells me his son is a world and nationally ranked fighter and has trained former UFC women's champion Miesha Tate.
Borisch said he couldn't be prouder of his students, but it's not about him.
"It's what they do and we take pride in them," said Borisch. It' something they can do their whole life. Self confidence."
The next competition for Sofia and Tri-City Dojo will be on March 11th in Coeur d'Alene.
