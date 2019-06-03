KENNEWICK, WA - Getting your wisdom teeth removed can be a painful process that many people dread. But now it has the ability to save your life.

That is because wisdom teeth contain stem cells that can be stored for future use. Stem cells are able to grow into any type of cell in the body. They can help fight many chronic diseases and also have the ability to regenerate bones and organs.

Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in the Tri-Cities offers this service through their partnership with Stemdontics. One oral surgeon who works for the office believes this a service everyone should use if they plan on getting their wisdom teeth removed.

"With Stemodontics, we are taking those stem cells that are generally discarded and using them or storing them for future use that may be of huge medical benefit to these patients," said Dr. Tyson Teeples.