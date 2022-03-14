A local 74-year old woman battling cancer crosses St. Patty's Day Fun Run Finish Line

RICHLAND, WA- Gay Fitzgibbon was first diagnosed in 2017 with Ovarian Cancer, she beat cancer. Recently, Gay was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer once again. Just a couple weeks ago, doctors told her chemotherapy was not working and her cancer was now terminal.
This last weekend, Gay crossed the finish line at the St. Patty's Day Fun Run. However, it isn't her first time crossing a finish line. She's completed 4 marathons over her running career.
Despite having terminal cancer, it was clear that nothing is stopping Gay from doing what she wants, when she wants.
She says a new friend, Linda owns a pink Cadillac.
"I texted her, I said I want to ride in your pink Cadillac," Gays said, "and she said 'Okay!'"
Whether it's going for a ride in the pink Cadillac or signing up for a 5K, there's no stopping Gay.
Over her 5 year off and on cancer journey, Gay has touched many lives. The support she has received is eye-opening.
Gay has a big pot that is full of cards she's received in the 5 years. Cards from local friends, from her hometown of San Diego. Other neighbors have even hand-delivered cards.
Courtney Jette, a neighbor, has been visiting Gay since she was just 9-years old. She says he brother began taking her because he was a handyman for the Fitzgibbon's.
Her relationship with Gay grew as she began to get older.
She says, "She started taking me to her quilter group for like charities and quilts for kids and stuff."
She expressed how as a kid, she didn't think much about what Gay meant to her.
After gay was first diagnosed, Courtney instantly knew she would beat cancer.
"I thought to myself, 'nothing can stop Gay. She's going to be fine,'" she said.
Together, they crossed the finish line. Walking or running, Gay truly is an inspiration and there's no telling what she's doing next. Maybe another marathon?
