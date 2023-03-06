KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Digital archivist and local historian Ryan Bennett will provide a guide to the online resource CalTopo and some of the other digital resources that take online travelers virtually through time.

They will additionally go over some of the print maps in the permanent collection at the Museum at Keewaydin.

This free lecture will also discuss the nature of the changing Columbia and Snake Rivers and why the journals of Lewis and Clark don’t match up when looking at the rivershore.

The event is happening at the East Benton County Museum in downtown Kennewick this Saturday at 2 p.m.