KENNEWICK, Wash. - Joe Thornton, the owner of The Big Bro Joe Foundation and Total Impact Sports gym is making some changes. He's partnering with The Clubhouse Sports Academy to relocate his gym there and open up a youth center in the old location.
Thornton told me he's dreamed about this day for a long time.
"My old gym Total Impact Sports will become The Big Bro Joe Youth Center," said Thornton. "The partnership was started by one of my friends who was just reaching out, asking me if I could be a mentor to some of his athletes. I went there for a visit. I saw the facility and I believe that this is something the Tri-Cities is missing."
The partnership between the two businesses gave Thornton an opportunity to be able to turn his old gym into a youth center.
Jeff Covar, the President of The Clubhouse Sports Academy told me he'd only met Thornton a few weeks ago and after only an hour into the meeting, he realized that it was going to be a good partnership.
"We've been looking for a trainer with an established clientele," said Covar. "Everything I have heard has been positive."
Thornton says he's excited and overwhelmed and he's just trying to keep himself in check.
"This is the third time in my life my dreams have come true," said Thornton. "I was a professional football player, that was a dream come true. Starting a non-profit, was a dream come true and owning my own gym, it's a dream come true. Hard work pays off. People take that as a grain of salt, but hard work really does pay off."
Thornton told me the youth center will have foosball tables, bookshelves, 50-inch TVs and video games for the little bros.
Thornton tells me his goal is to have the youth center open by July.
