KENNEWICK, WA - Living the Dream Stop & Shop is a local business run by Kalsey Demko and Marie Marsh. They started their business during the pandemic and have only grown since then.
Kalsey and Marie are two hard working moms who dreamt of having a local shop of their own. They started off by selling handmade crafts, candles, accessories and clothing items. Now, they have over 240 candle scents available and even a men's section inside of their shop.
The beginning of February was their grand opening of what is now called Artist Alley Tri Cities. Their shop was extended with the additional space from the building, which includes 6 different rooms.
They currently have 6 permanent vendors and are always looking for more to join them! They're located at 120 Vista Way in Kennewick.
Marsh says they have plans of gathering more vendors for the Spring and Summer time this year.
"During the nicer weather outside, we always invite vendors to pop up with their tents, so we can fit 12 tents outside and we usually do those outside vendor events on Sundays so that's an up-and-coming thing."
Some of their vendors include knitted beanies, blankets, digital art, hand-made soaps and much more! They are also currently looking for vendors to join their team.
You can visit their socials @ArtistAlleyTriCities or contact ArtistAlleyTricities@yahoo.com for more information!