TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
International Civil Aviation Day celebrates and brings awareness to the importance of non-military aviation across the world according to the United Nations.
It says civilian aviation is important for social and economic development, seeing it as an important aspect of global peace and prosperity.
Pasco aviation allows a look back on the growth of flight over the past hundred or so years.
"Aviation came to Pasco in 1910 which is hard to imagine just 7 years after the Wright brothers," said Malin Bergstrom, President and partial owner of Bergstrom Air Inc.
Between then and now a lot has changed at the landing strip. The area was used for U.S. mail delivery and even had the first ever U.S. mail flight.
Bergstrom said the major foundation for the aircraft flying in and out of the Tri-Cities today comes from a naval air base established in Pasco during WWII.
She said the base became a place for civilian operation and was then used by airlines during the 1950s. With the terminal that is still in use today being built in 1966.
Bergstrom says the ease of flight in the U.S. is something some take for granted, as it's a freedom less accessible in some parts of the world.
"We take aviation very much for granted. Somebody can own an airplane come out to the airport, preflight take off and fly really anywhere they want to go and they don't have to pay a bunch of money to land at any specific airport they don't have to file a bunch of reports," she said.
Flying isn't the only time or chance you have to get an understanding of planes.
"Young individuals need to come out and see what airplanes are and realize they don't have to view them through a fence," Ian Goben airplane mechanic and commercial rate licensed pilot said.
He said people should try making connections and get a closer look at what they can do.
Goben also said while pilot and even mechanic shortages can make the job more difficult aviation is in his blood.
"Passion, it's all passion. It really is yeah, yeah I think it's hard to explain until you've been in the air and you've experienced it, and you realize what an airplane can do and the places it can take you and the journeys you can create," he said.
