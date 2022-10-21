A man is dead after routine traffic stop

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST).
Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
Upon contact, the driver identified himself as Michael Jules and stated he did not have a license. Troopers discovered the driver’s actual name was Michael Christopher Taylor, and that he had an extraditable warrant out of Washington.
Michael was requested by AST to step out of the vehicle. According to the report, Michael stated, “I’m going to kill myself.” He then produce a handgun and shot and killed himself.
The time of his death was confirmed by Emergency Medical Services at 3 a.m.
As always, if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available by calling the Suicide Hotline at 988.
