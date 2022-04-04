YAKIMA, WA - A man who is already in jail is facing other charges in connection with the homicide of 71-year-old, Gerald Moore, outside his house on S 8th Street.
Detectives from the Yakima Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested 25-year-old Vincent Mora-Worthington, who was already being held at the Yakima County Jail on charges of eluding and hit-and-run. At a probable cause hearing on Friday, April 1, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Mora-Worthington held on $1 million bail on suspicion of second-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
Moore was shot and killed outside his house on February 16, 2022. During the initial investigation of the homicide, YPD detectives identified a vehicle they believed was driven by Moore’s shooter.
On February 22, YPD patrol officer located the suspect vehicle. The vehicle, which was being driven by Mora-Worthington, fled from officers.
Police tracked the vehicle to an apartment near Lake Aspen where Mora-Worthington was arrested. He was charged with eluding and hit-and-run at the time.
Mora-Worthington has been held at Yakima County Jail on those charges since his initial arrest.
YPD officers and detectives were able to match shell casings found inside Mora-Worthington’s vehicle and its windshield wiper to casings found outside Moore’s house.
A .38 caliber pistol and pills suspected to be fentanyl were also found in Mora-Worthington’s car.
“The arrest of Mora-Worthington is an excellent example of collaboration between YPD officers and detectives,” said YPD Captain Jay Seely. “Hopefully this will provide some closure to Mr. Moore’s family and friends,” said Seely.
