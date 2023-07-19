PASCO, Wash. - What do Kadlec, WSU and Range Community Clinic all have in common? They're partnering up to make healthcare more accessible to those who may have a hard time getting it.
Dr. Sam Schneider the program and medical director of Range Community Clinic says this is their fourth clinic and they just keep getting more patients.
The three organizations got together and brainstormed how they can provide medical services to the Tri-Cities community who may not be insured or are uninsurable.
Dr. Richard Meadows, the Chief Medical Officer for the Kadlec Medical Group says: "This is a place where they can get that care and hopefully then we can keep them out of bad situations that are preventable," said Dr. Meadows. "We tend to see when they don't have access to primary care."
This isn't your everyday clinic building. This is an RV that has been turned into a clinic that comes equipped with a lab area and exam room.
According to Dr. Schneider, this particular vehicle is on loan from Spokane. They are just waiting for their more updated one being built to be ready.
"We're expecting that delivery in the fall, probably November sometime," said Dr. Schneider. "That's going to be a really nice new vehicle which has some really nice advantages to it."
Dr. Schneider says the new RV will have two fully equipped patient rooms that will be able to run through the winter.
According to Dr. Schneider, the greatest part of all of this is the patients are so grateful that we're here and they're just a pleasure to work with.
The mobile clinic is located at St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank on 6th Ave. in Pasco. The clinic is there every other Wednesday, two times a month which coincides with the food bank hours, 11 am to 4 pm. Dr. Schneider says there is potential to add more dates down the road.
