RICHLAND, Wash. - Ernest Crediford was hiking Badger Mountain close to Memorial Day when he glanced at a purple sage bush. An idea came to him about how to honor those who fought or are fighting to keep our country safe, a living purple heart memorial out of the purple sage.

Ernest or Ernie, has a passion for studying native plants, he said some of his friends are Vietnam veterans. While he's not a vet. himself he came up with a way to combine his passion and honor those who keep us safe.

In May of 2016, someone vandalized the Purple Heart Veteran's Memorial at Wye Park, ripping all the purple sage from it and leaving the plants to die.

"For me, it's very personal because I had friends during the Vietnam War that served," said Crediford. "Not all were physically wounded, but all of them were wounded in one way or another."

Crediford has spent years planting and taking care of the purple sage that blossoms into a beautiful, deep purple color.

The Washington Native Plant Society built the memorial and planted the seeds ten years ago simply to honor our fallen soldiers.

"It's not just a symbol of reverence towards our veterans," said Crediford. "I thought it would be a neat way to do it using a native plant. I was walking up Badger Mountain one year and it was right around memorial day weekend and I noticed they had some Salvia Dorrii which is purple sage growing on top of the hill. I thought it would be a neat idea to make a memorial using our native plant."

Crediford said he pitched the idea to the board of the WNPS, and they approved it.

"Most of the people appreciate what I've done and thank me," said Crediford. "I don't do it for that."

In 2016 The memorial was vandalized and some community businesses stepped up to bring the purple heart back to life.

Crediford said the purple heart has a sign explaining its importance, something he is very proud of.

"The significance of having a living purple heart to honor our veterans on Memorial Day," he said.