YAKIMA, Wash.-Steven S. Slusher will take over the role of chorusmaster for the Yakima Symphony Chorus taking over for Justin Raffa, who will lead one more performance this weekend of Piccini's Messa di Gloria.
Slusher comes from Yakima Valley College where he served as an Associate Professor of Choral/Vocal Activities. The Yakima Symphony Orchestra says he brings "intimate knowledge of choral music in the Yakima Valley and central Washington."
Four performances await the new chorusmaster with YSO starting with an October screening of Phantom of the Opera with a live orchestra and chorus. Slusher gets his first chance of running the annual Holiday Pops Spectacular in December before concluding the season with Video Games in Concert in March and Felix Mendelssohn's Lobgesang in May.
Slusher's history includes working for the St. Louis Symphony and degrees from Southern Illinois University and Ohio Northern University. He will step directly into the shoes of previous chorusmaster, Justin Raffa, who has spent eight years in the position.
Raffa has led renditions of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, Prokofiev's Alexander Nevsky and Sarah Mattox's Heart Mountain Suite. He will move on to lead the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers based out of the Tri-Cities.
May 13's performance of Puccini and Pictures will be Raffa's last as chorusmaster.
