KENNEWICK, Wash.-

On Kennewick Ave. at the old Just Joel's restaurant a new diner has opened it's doors.

The new place is called The Busy Bee Diner and they lived up to that name.

Owners Jamie and Andrea Vinson moved to the Tri-Cities two years ago with plans to open up a restaurant here locally.

Jamie has been in the restaurant industry since he was 14 years-old.

Jamie started working at his grandmother's restaurant in Rockaway Beach, OR.

He's worked and owned numerous restaurants around the Oregon Coast.

Andrea, Jamie's wife runs the business side of things.

"I have my degree in accounting and it just kind of worked out that this spot opened up," said Vinson. "My husband can do the cooking and I can do the books."

Andrea said they did have some concerns about the location because of the controversial former owner.

"There was a little bit of negativity surrounding the location, and so we just wanted to make it ours and let people know that we're here and that we just want to be a part of the community," said Vinson.

The Busy Bee Diner prides themselves on having homemade food, like the kind your grandma would make you on a Sunday morning for breakfast.

Andrea says her husband makes homemade green chili omelettes, clam chowder soup, biscuits and gravy and corned beef hash.

The owners has something else to celebrate at the grand opening...Jamie's birthday.

The diner celebrated both by holding a prize raffle, face painting and goodie bags for kids.

The best part of today was being able to sample the food.

Biscuits and gravy were being sampled today and in my opinion...they tasted like my grandmother's.

Sarah Martin, Andrea's sister says seeing her sister and brother-in-law owning their own business inspires her.

"It shows me that I can do whatever I want to do," Martin said. "I watch them do it with all the hard work they put in every day."

Vinson says their goal is to provide good food and put a smile on the face of the community.

The Busy Bee Diner is located at 1505 W. Kennewick Ave. in Kennewick.

The diner is open Thursdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The couple's diner will focus on breakfast and lunch.