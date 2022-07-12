A non-profit organization pairs PTSD veterans with disability dogs

ELTOPIA, Wash. -
Around 24 veterans die by suicide every day in the Unites States due to not having the support and resources they need.
Chance Maddox is the trainer at Service Peace Warriors in Eltopia and says he and his mother started the organization after she had a life saving experience with chance's dog at the time.
"My mom had gone undiagnosed with complex PTSD for years and years and had an episode in the house when cloud was about 8-months old and Cloud was able to stick with her the whole time and was able to get her from the living room of our house to the bedroom where my dad was sleeping," explained Maddox.
He says this made them realize they wanted to help other veterans by pairing them with trained dogs. The organization runs on community funds and training one dog can cost them 32-thousand-dollars, but worth it if it means saving a veterans life.
Jordan Rodriguez-Rees was a part of the military for 5 years. He tells me he went through a lot of struggles after he left in 2021. He found Service Peace Warriors after his girlfriend was scrolling through Facebook and mentioned the organization.
"Originally I called and applied I wanna say in January time frame and they got me in pretty quick. We went in in about February, I did the interviews, all the paperwork, kind of talked about making sure he's a right fit and yeah I think like two or three months later I'm out here training with him."
Jordan says this was the best decision he could have made. "It's the best thing that's ever happened to me. 100% I mean I know that sounds kind of cliché right? But honestly it saved my life...and I can sit here and I can preach it all day."
The organization is free for veterans with PTSD. If you know someone who is struggling with PTSD and needs extra help and resources, they can fill out an application by clicking here.
Service Peace Warriors is always looking for volunteers to help raise puppies before they get into the training. You can visit https://servicepeacewarriors.org/volunteer-application for more information.
