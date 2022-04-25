PASCO, WASH. - Emerson Elementary School is putting a twist on vending machines. Rather than having students get snacks or drinks, they can now get a free book!
The catch? Students must earn an "inchy coin" from teachers by following the classroom expectations called S.O.A.R. This stands for Safe, Organized, Attitude and Responsible.
The school's assistant principal, Blanca Sabalza, says everyone was filled with joy when they unveiled the new vending machine.
"The book vending machine was brought because we want students to have that same excitement they have with any vending machine, but this time it's book and we want them to have as many books as they can at home because the more they read the better readers they are..."
The vending machine not only helps students become excited about reading, but it helps them become more conversational. 1st grade student Eber says he hasn't earned a coin yet, but is looking forward to getting a new book soon.
It's a great way to encourage students to read and get excited about receiving a gold "inchy" coin. Their assistant principal did tell me they're also looking for lightly used book donations and can be dropped off at their main office.
If you have any books lying around, you can donate them to Emerson Elementary for the kids to enjoy!
