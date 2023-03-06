A Quincy Middle School student serves as house page for Rep. Alex Ybarra

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Emiko Kondo, 15, a student at Quincy Middle School, recently served as a legislative page in the state House of Representatives. She was sponsored by 13th District Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy.
Pages' duties range from ceremonial tasks, such as presenting the flags, to operational chores like distributing amendments, and delivering messages and documents to legislators during committee meetings and the House chambers during floor sessions. Each job is vital to the efficient operation of the Legislature.
Pages also spend two hours each day in a classroom setting learning about the legislative process, including how to write a bill.
"Serving as a page gives students an opportunity to take part in their state government," said Ybarra. "By making the Legislature a classroom, pages see firsthand the work it takes to make a bill a law. I'm thrilled that Emiko, a student from my hometown of Quincy, could participate this year. I look forward to sponsoring other young people for this program."
Emiko is the daughter of Mark and Elizabeth Kondo. In her spare time, she is an active member of multiple sports teams, 8th-grade vice president, and one of the founding members of the Quincy Middle School Leadership Class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.