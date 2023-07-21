Smoke from Wildfires are Causing a Haze in the Air, Conditions Could Get Better

RICHLAND, Wash. - It's fire season and many firefighters have been or are out fighting these fires to keep us safe. The smoke from these fires continues to stick around and some people are dealing with health issues caused by the smoke.

We smell it all the time during summer, but what does this do to our bodies?

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn in Canada as the country deals with their worst fire season of the century.

Greg Dunn, a respiratory therapist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center says the smoke is very hazardous to those who have heart disease, and emphysema and it's hazardous mostly for the very young and older.

"They can breathe the particulate in, and it becomes an irritant," says Dunn. "It can create inflammation in the lung."

These effects won't happen immediately, long-term effects of smoke hit harder to those who are in the thick of it, such as firefighters.

The firefighters don't have a choice like everyone else. Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department says they live in the smoke during wildfire season.

"It actually can hurt wildland firefighters as much as it can use in a commercial building," said Shearer. "We're taking way more care of our respiratory systems even in wildland fighting than we used to."

Ongoing Canadian Wildfires , Are Breaking Records . On July 7, Canadian officials said that ongoing wildfires have already broken records for total area burned, number of evacuations and cost of fighting the fires. . It’s no understatement to say that the 2023 fire season is and will continue to be record-breaking in a number of ways, Michael Norton, director general, Northern Forestry Centre, Canadian Forest Service (CFS), via Fox News. According to health experts, smoke from the fires can cause health problems for residents living in both Canada and the United States. According to health experts, smoke from the fires can cause health problems for residents living in both Canada and the United States. When you’re emitting large amounts of fire smoke into the air, and that smoke is reaching populated areas, there will be health effects, Ryan Allen, professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University, via Fox News. When you’re emitting large amounts of fire smoke into the air, and that smoke is reaching populated areas, there will be health effects, Ryan Allen, professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University, via Fox News. Michael Norton, director general of Northern Forestry Centre, warns that high temperatures and dry conditions could result in higher-than-normal fire activity this summer. As of July 5, , 639 active fires , were burning across Canada. . 351 of those fires were still, burning out of control. So far, the fires have charred over 27.7 million acres, exceeding the record of 18.7 million acres set in 1989. According to Norton, an estimated 155,856 people have been forced to evacuate, the highest number in the last forty years. . The cost of fighting the fires is currently approaching $750 million. . With the scale of this year’s activity and the fact we’ve still got three months left, there’s no question in my mind the direct cost of suppression will be a new record, Michael Norton, director general, Northern Forestry Centre, Canadian Forest Service (CFS), via Fox News

According to Shearer, firefighters are always looking out for each other, even if that means they have to be taken off the line.

Shearer says it's hard to forget what smoke feels like.

"It's a lot like hitting a wall," said Shearer. "Your lungs just suddenly don't want to work. It's very intense, you run out of energy very quickly. You're trying to breathe, but nothing's coming through. It's one of those feelings that you don't forget what that feels like."

New Yorkers have been urged to limit their time outdoors and wear masks  as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to blanket the city.  Many residents are left concerned over the air quality and wondering if it’s safe to run the air conditioner in these conditions.  We’ve gathered some information from experts.

According to Shearer, one thing you can do is buy an air purifier, if you can't afford one, you can make one out of a box fan, an air filter and duct tape.