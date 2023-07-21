RICHLAND, Wash. - It's fire season and many firefighters have been or are out fighting these fires to keep us safe. The smoke from these fires continues to stick around and some people are dealing with health issues caused by the smoke.

We smell it all the time during summer, but what does this do to our bodies?

Greg Dunn, a respiratory therapist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center says the smoke is very hazardous to those who have heart disease, and emphysema and it's hazardous mostly for the very young and older.

"They can breathe the particulate in, and it becomes an irritant," says Dunn. "It can create inflammation in the lung."

These effects won't happen immediately, long-term effects of smoke hit harder to those who are in the thick of it, such as firefighters.

The firefighters don't have a choice like everyone else. Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department says they live in the smoke during wildfire season.

"It actually can hurt wildland firefighters as much as it can use in a commercial building," said Shearer. "We're taking way more care of our respiratory systems even in wildland fighting than we used to."

According to Shearer, firefighters are always looking out for each other, even if that means they have to be taken off the line.

Shearer says it's hard to forget what smoke feels like.

"It's a lot like hitting a wall," said Shearer. "Your lungs just suddenly don't want to work. It's very intense, you run out of energy very quickly. You're trying to breathe, but nothing's coming through. It's one of those feelings that you don't forget what that feels like."

According to Shearer, one thing you can do is buy an air purifier, if you can't afford one, you can make one out of a box fan, an air filter and duct tape.