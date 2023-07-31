RICHLAND, Wash. - The Primary Elections are almost here and a major topic on the ballot is the recall of the three Richland School Board members Semi Bird, Audra Byrd, and Kari Williams.
We here at NonStop Local have been following this story since the beginning.
Richland School Board President Kari Williams says she's feeling hopeful and just encouraging Richland voters to get out and vote.
In May elections staff announced the county had collected enough signatures for recalls of the three members.
Williams says while she's hopeful she's not sure what to expect.
"I am confident that the voters know me and are happy with the work I've done thus far," said Williams.
The three voted in February of 2022 to make masks optional in Richland schools, while state and federal masking rules were still in effect due to the pandemic.
The Washington Supreme Court says Williams, Bird and Byrd can be recalled.
Brenda Chilton, the Benton County Auditor says the person to watch here is Williams because she's on the ballot twice. One time for the recall and the second time for re-election. The question is what happens if she's both recalled and re-elected?
"Immediately upon certification of the election, she would be removed from office for the remainder of this term, which runs through I believe mid-December," said Chilton. "Then she would be sworn back in if re-elected."
Semi Bird is not running again because he's running for Governor. Audra Byrd is not up for re-election because she is still in her term.
Chilton said if they are recalled...
"Once the election is certified, the law essentially says they are removed from office," Chilton says. "It would be effective literally upon the signing of the paperwork."
Williams says she's just looking forward and focusing on the students.
"It's getting our kids reading on grade level, all of our kids on grade level," said Williams. "Focusing on math and I feel the voters want that as well."
You have until 8 pm August 1st to either mail in your ballot or drop them off at a drop-off location.
Chilton suggests getting your ballots mailed in the night before.
I also reached out to both Audra Byrd and Semi Bird for comment and haven't heard back.
I reached out to Brad Rew as well and was told he wasn't available for comment but as soon as I hear something I'll be sure to update you.
