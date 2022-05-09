WENATCHEE, WA - One man is dead and a Wenatchee Police Officer is injured after a shooting on Saturday morning, according to North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit.
Around 8:27 a.m. Wenatchee Police Officers responded to N. Chelan Ave. and Palouse St. in Wenatchee on reports of a shooting at Living Hope Community Church.
When WPD arrived at the church and confronted the man, things escalated resulting in an officer being injured and the man being fatally shot by the officers.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit was activated due to this being an officer-involved shooting incident.
According to NCWSIU, to maintain an independent investigation, no investigators from the Wenatchee Police Department are involved with this incident.
The names of the involved officers in the shooting and the man who died have not been released at this time.
Currently, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
If you have any information involving this shooting please contact, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ramon Bravo at (509) 888-6824.
