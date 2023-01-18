KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Nationally, we are seeing a shortage of veterinarians at animal hospitals making an impact here in southeast Washington.
Owner of Horse Heaven Hills Doctor Sheila Erickson says her clinic sees six to eight animals euthanized a day which is very difficult for the staff. She tells me that is just one of many factors causing there to be less veterinarians.
"The mental stress, the compassion fatigue, the burnout," says Dr. Erickson. "And of course the high cost of becoming a veterinarian and the lack of support staff."
Dr. Erickson says there is usually a slow season, but the shortage of veterinarians has made appointments less available. Dr. Erickson says the clinic is also trying to get back on track with appointments after the pandemic.
"We use to have a slow season," says Dr. Erickson. "Ten years ago it would have been this time of year, no we are not slow. We are booked out three weeks."
Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care is not the only clinic seeing clogged appointment calendars in the region. I reached out to several animal hospitals from Prosser to Tri-Cities for comment about the shortage of veterinarians, but many hospitals have not called me back or were too busy to comment.
Appointments and veterinarians are scarce leading some people or groups having to travel to Seattle for available appointments.
Prosser Friends of Ferals say their only option is to load up the cats they trapped in a car and take them to the west side of Washington to get neutered.
"I knew I could get appointments there and ten a month is what they are giving me," says one of Prosser Friends of Ferals core members John Rankin. "If we could get ten a month there and another say half a dozen locally within a month then we could get in front of the problem."
The problem the group is dealing with is stray and feral cats, but this is not a problem exclusive to Prosser. Communities all over the region are seeing large populations of stray and feral cats.
Stray animals breeding and damaging ecosystems can be found in any area, so let's use cats as an example to show the dangers of stray animal population growth.
According to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Colorado, one female cat can begin breeding at about five months. One female cat can have two to three litters of kittens a year, each litter having one to eight kittens.
According to these stats, one female cat and its offspring can be responsible for 100-400 cats after seven years!
With limited appointments and veterinarians for spay and neuter operations many population control groups are worried about strays growing to an uncontrollable size.
Dr. Erickson tells me her and her colleagues have discussed the veterinarian shortage in their professional circles and know there is a problem to fix.
Dr. Erickson tells me she does not have the solution but there is not a one answer-solves-all response.
"There have been talks about utilizing our support staff or creating more of a midlevel practitioner," says Dr. Erickson. "Ultimately, there is no one answer."
Dr. Erickson tells me that there is available appointments for surgeries at her clinic two to three weeks out. She wanted to emphasize with me she runs a primarily urgent care clinic and animals in more critical condition tend to go first for walk-ins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.