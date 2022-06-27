Spokane, Wash. -
Spokane Police officers were called to a drive-by shooting on the 1600 block of E Garland just before 2 p.m.
Officers immediately flooded the area and attempted to locate the suspects and find any victims.
According to SPD, less than 15 minutes later, a second drive-by shooting was reported in the 3000 block of N Martin St.
As police arrived at the location, one officer reported that a suspect was rapidly approaching their police vehicle. The suspect immediately opened fire on at least one patrol car injuring the officer.
Some officers began providing medical aid to the wounded officer, while others tried to detain the suspects who started to flee the area in their car. The suspects crashed twice before they began to flee on foot.
Officers were able to detain the two individuals. At least one firearm has been recovered.
No citizens were injured during these incidents.
The officer injured on the scene is in stable condition and is currently recovering.
Spokane Police Department asks anyone with information regarding these incidents (including surveillance footage) who has not spoken with investigators is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.