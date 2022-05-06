WASHINGTON -
A new study found Washington ranks in first place for where senior lives have improved the most over the last decade.
The study is published in Seniorly using the most recent data from the CDC, U.S. Census Bureau and the Social Security Administration from 2011-2020.
The rankings were determined by comparing all 50 states and District of Columbia across physical health, mental health, finances and social lives.
COVID-19 resulted in a decline for life expectancy, but the study says that seniors lives have greatly improved.
The study says death rates from common diseases impacting seniors has dropped, Social Security checks have increased despite inflation and fewer seniors are living alone in isolation.
Washington scored 248.8 points out of 306 possible when measuring up to the four criteria of the survey.
The survey says Washington saw an 11% decrease in death rates for Alzheimer's, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and heart disease.
The survey says Washington saw a 12% decrease in seniors living below the poverty line and a 5% decrease in Seniors living alone.
