WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Officers from the Walla Walla Police Department were sent to an apartment on the 400 block of S 1st Ave after a man was said to be unconscious and not breathing.
Walla Walla Fire and Police say the man was dead when they arrived.
According to WWPD, the man looked to have been recently assaulted leading Walla Walla Police Department Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.
An adult male has since been identified as a potential suspect and take into custody. Walla Walla Police believes this is an isolated incident and there's no further threat to the public.
A next-of-kin has not been notified for the victims family.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
