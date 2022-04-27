SUNNYSIDE, WA - Edtech magazine released the top 30 IT influencers K-12 in 2022, having Sunnyside School District's Tyler Rablin be one of the only Pacific Northwest honorees.
Rabin is a high school language arts teacher at the Sunnyside School District who tells me he incorporated technology in his classroom from the beginning.
"Early on in my career I started to see the power of if people bring technology in meaningful ways it can do really cool stuff for kids," said Rablin. "We have access to all the information in the world right now and so if we can teach kids how to access it, how to access it reliably they can do really really cool things."
In his teaching practices, Rabin said he likes to teach his students to be self-sufficient with the internet.
"In my personal life I’ve seen all the ways it can be a huge advantage if we use it well," said Rablin. So as soon as I got into the classroom that was one of the things I first started thinking about. If it can make such a difference in what I am able to do and I can teach myself then how are we helping students learn how they can teach themselves things like what they are passionate about and what they’re interested in."
Rablin never feared going virtual and has been teaching his class virtually while he has been recovering from ACL surgery.
"I know every teacher is worried being out of the classroom but it's been fun seeing my students using the technology," said Rablin. "I am still able to talk to them regularly, I still get to see their progress give them feedback, all of this while I'm at home and they're in the classroom right now."
During the peak of the pandemic, some teachers told me he was a huge help in setting up their virtual classrooms.
"I was constantly calling him and asking him ‘how do you do this?’ and ‘what do you think about this?’ because you know, you want to do what was best for the kids and help the kids as best you can," said Darla Van Corbach, Middle School Teacher, Sunnyside School District. "He just was a fountain of information just a god-sent to have in our district."
Rablin started a blog back in 2014 where he said he wanted to just write to express his findings while he learns being an educator. At first, barely anyone read his blog, now he finds people from around the world sharing their teachings with him.
"It started out as just basically me writing to myself and posting it somewhere that no one was really reading and eventually over time as I started to learn more and more about my practice and share it more and more," said Rablin. "It started to gain some traction and it’s been a really cool community space for me. I love the community I get to teach in but it's a way for me to reach out to teachers across the world and see what are you doing in other countries and what’s working for you across the United States."
Even though technology has helped him in his career, Rablin still wants people to not take advantage of technology in the future.
"I'm super worried about the future of the education system right now just with how many teachers are leaving and what's happening with the overall discourse around education," said Rablin. "Worst-case scenario I see kids being stuck in front of computers because we don't have enough teachers. That's my biggest fear, that is not a good use of technology."
He said he is open to technology and its new advances as long as there is a "sweet spot" bringing it into students' lives. Incorporating both technology and in-person learning is the best way in Rablin's opinion.
That's why he is trying to teach his students how to learn on their own so they can use that in their life moving forward.
"It’s really cool to see them feel the confidence to say ‘even if I get stuck, I can go learn this, I don't have to wait for the teacher I’m not dependent on this person but I can do it on my own," said Rablin. "That’s really, when I can use technology to help students discover that for themselves, I love that, that's what makes it all worth it for me."
