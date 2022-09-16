A Toppenish School District administrator is suing the district and superintendent for state law violations

TOPPENISH, WA - A Toppenish School District school administrator filed a complaint with the Yakima County Clerk's office and is now suing the Toppenish school district and John Cerna Sr. for allegedly violating multiple state laws.
I had a person who would like to remain anonymous send me the recent court-filed complaint.
The complaint states Brend Mallonee, a school administrator is suing the Toppenish School District and the District's Superintendent, John Cena Sr. for damages, declaratory judgment, and writ of mandamus.
The complaint claims that Cerna supposedly knew about the illegal allegations against both Johnny and Bertha Cerna, as well as retaliation against her position in the school district.
So what does that mean and why is this happening?
Well, you may remember, the son and daughter-in-law of John Cerna Sr., Johnny and Bertha Cerna the former Toppenish Vice Principal and secondary English Teacher at Toppenish High School, had allegations made against them of selling drugs and alcohol to minors as well as having sexual relationships with minors.
Bertha Cerna currently has a warrant out for her arrest as a wanted suspect for sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of providing alcohol to a minor.
Now, the complaint filed states Mallonee had smelt alcohol on Johnny Cerna Jr. multiple times while on campus around students, at some firearm trainings, and at other events where he seemed "under the influence."
She had told John Cerna Sr. about these instances and he said he would take care of it but never did.
When the allegations came forward about Johnny and Bertha, the school district hired a third-party private investigator. Mallonee said she spoke to Sarah Wixon, the investigator about her experiences with Johnny Cerna Jr. and the allegations she had heard about.
According to the complaint, John Cerna Sr. previously ranked Mallonee in her evaluations at the end of the school year as "excellent" and "a team player" in the school years between 2017 to 2020, but last school year gave her an "unsatisfactory" ranking writing in the commentary...
"When I empower people I trust, I expect them to be loyal and get their job done... I recommend for the future that Brenda learns to stay in her lane."
After Mallonee spoke to the investigator she said John Cerna Sr. transferred her from her position in the School District as Curriculum Director to Principal of CATS High School. The complaint said the district provided no written explanation or reason as to why it transferred her, which violates Washington state laws RCW 28A.405.230 and RCW 28A.405.300.
According to those laws, it is required for the school district to provide a written reason for a transfer.
This transfer and switching positions caused her to lose over $72,000 in pay, benefits, and retirement
According to the complaint the school district also violated its own whistleblower policy 5271 and the Washington whistleblower protection provisions.
Mallonee is claiming the school district's and John Cerna Sr.'s conduct was malicious, oppressive, and had a reckless disregard for her rights.
If these claims are found true, John Cerna Sr. and the Toppenish School District would be liable to Mallonee for backpay, special damages, and emotional distress for john Cerna Sr.'s actions. The district would also be liable for the fees and costs of her attorneys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.